Paul Dix Taylor Kerns David Miceli Matt Petersen Melissa Schopfer Article continues after sponsor message Drew Sealey

ALTON, Ill. – Oct. 1, 2014 – Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC is pleased to announce that six of the firm’s attorneys in its Alton, Ill., office have been elevated to shareholder. The attorneys are Paul Dix, Taylor Kerns, David Miceli, Matt Petersen, Melissa Crowe Schopfer and Drew Sealey.

“We congratulate all of our new shareholders who have achieved success in their practices and have demonstrated outstanding service to our clients,” said Michael J. Angelides, managing shareholder of the firm. “We look forward to their continued contributions as leaders at our firm.”

The attorneys were elevated this past July following the formation of Simmons Hanly Conroy through the merger of two national firms – Hanly Conroy Bierstein Sheridan Fisher & Hayes and Simmons Browder Gianaris Angelides & Barnerd.

Dix focuses his practice on representing families affected by mesothelioma and asbestos exposure. He oversees an asbestos trial team dedicated to investigating and prosecuting mesothelioma cases on an individual basis nationwide. Dix earned his J.D. from St. Louis University School of Law and also holds a B.A. (magna cum laude) from St. Louis University.

Kerns is a member of the firm’s asbestos litigation team, representing individuals across the country suffering from asbestos poisoning. He earned his J.D. (cum laude) from St. Louis University School of Law, from which he also holds certificates in health law and international comparative law. Kerns has a B.S. from Creighton University.

Miceli focuses his practice on complex pharmaceutical and medical device litigation. His more than two decades in legal practice includes extensive experience litigating mass tort cases. He currently serves on the national Plaintiff Steering Committee for the Chantix Multi-District Litigation. Miceli holds a J.D. from Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law and a B.S. from Auburn University.

Petersen has more than a decade of legal experience and focuses his practice on helping families who have lost a loved one to an asbestos-related disease, specifically involving estate and trust issues amid ongoing asbestos litigation. Petersen earned his J.D. from the University of Missouri Columbia School of Law. He also holds an M.S. from Florida State University and a B.A. from St. Louis University.

Schopfer is an asbestos and mesothelioma attorney with extensive experience representing aircraft mechanics and union members, in particular. She has helped to recover more than $100 million in settlements and verdicts on behalf of individuals and families and has represented clients in nearly every state. Schopfer holds a J.D. from St. Louis University School of Law and a B.S. from Western Illinois University.

Sealey focuses his practice on representing individuals and their families across the country impacted by asbestos-related diseases including mesothelioma. He has helped to recover more than $50 million in verdicts and settlements on their behalf. Sealey earned his J.D. from St. Louis University School of Law. H also has a B.A. from Westminster College.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC

Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms and has recovered more than $5 billion in verdicts and settlements for plaintiffs. Primary areas of litigation include asbestos and mesothelioma, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental and personal injury. The firm’s attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including Vioxx, Yaz and Toyota Unintended Acceleration. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving intellectual property infringement and business litigation. Offices are located in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Alton, Ill. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com.

More like this: