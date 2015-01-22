It is not often that a player gets to release a three-point shot that can either tie or win a game, but Edwardsville’s Makenzie Silvey did just that on Wednesday night at Edwardsville.

With just seconds left, Silvey stepped back and delivered a clutch shot that knotted the score at 38-38 against St. Joseph’s Academy and sent the game in overtime and eventually a 49-45 Edwardsville triumph.

“I just tried to get a shot off,” Silvey said. “I saw it was going in. I was really excited.”

Edwardsville came out in overtime and outscored St. Joseph’s Academy 11-7.

St. Joseph’s fell to 7-9 with the defeat, but Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said the team is a lot better than its record.

St. Joseph’s coach Julie Matheny said Silvey made the perfect shot at the conclusion of regulation and said she had to give her and the Edwardsville credit for battling back.

“You have to make layups and free throws,” Matheny said. “We were trying to not let No. 12 (Silvey) get the ball.”

Blade gave credit for St. Joseph’s for playing an excellent game.

“St. Joseph’s played really well defensively against us,” Blade said. “We were fortunate to pull it out at the end. It is always fun playing them. The girls stayed with it and woke up the last two or three minutes. I am very proud the girls didn’t quit.”

Blade mentioned this was the second time Edwardsville had prevailed in these circumstances with a similar win over East St. Louis to remain unbeaten.

Edwardsville’s Rachel Pranger led all scorers with 22 points in another outstanding outing for the freshman. Criste’on Waters added 10 points and Silvey had nine points. Kate Martin had four points for the Lady Tigers.

Blade said Pranger made a couple critical baskets in the game for Edwardsville.

Pranger said the victory over St. Joseph's shows how much "heart" the Lady Tigers possess within their team.

"I knew we could do it," she said when asked how she felt later in the game when the team was behind. "Makenzie came in and did everything she needed to do." Pranger netted some key free throws and she said she feels "more comfort" with those now.

Edwardsville led at the end of the first quarter 9-6 and 19-14 at halftime, but St. Joseph’s rebounded to lead 29-26 at the end of the third quarter.

Edwardsville remains 18-0 going into play in the Carbondale Tournament on Friday. The Lady Tigers' home winning streak was in considerable jeopardy, but it continues to stand now at 64 consecutive games. The last loss was on Feb. 6, 2010, to Althoff.

Mary Barton led St. Joseph’s with 16 points.

In the junior varsity game, Lauren Taplin had eight points to lead the Lady Tigers.

Blade said she wants her girls to play more consistently and said: “We have to continue to get better and better."

