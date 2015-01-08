' Sophomore Mackenzie Silvey had a career best game on Thursday night at Edwardsville, pouring in 24 points in the Lady Tigers' 65-25 win over O'Fallon.

Silvey also had a 20-point outing against East St. Louis earlier in the week.

The Lady Tigers were in command of the contest from the onset, leading 34-13 at halftime.

Edwardsville's girls remain undefeated at 4-0 overall; 6-0 in the Southwestern Conference; O'Fallon falls to 7-7; 4-3 in the Southwestern Conference.