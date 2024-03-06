BRANSON, Mo. — Many have visited the legendary fan favorite rollercoaster in their lifetimes - the Fire In The Hole - but now at age 51, it is getting an upgrade. The upgraded ride is scheduled to open in March 2024. The old Fire In The Hole ride is about to be idled.

There have been several sentimental people making the journey for the old Fire In The Hole in Branson, Mo., in recent days and this weekend will be the final time the old one operates.

Lines have been long for the historic final ride.

Wait times have been reported to have reached around an hour to board the enclosed rollercoaster for the last ride.

“We’ve got lots of fun to keep the line moving,” said Brandei Clifton, Public Relations Manager for Silver Dollar City. “Some of, some of the city’s most lovable characters are coming by visiting with folks.

"We’ve got pop-up surprises happening in line, so you might win a Fire In the Hole beanie or you might win a tumbler or some taffy.”