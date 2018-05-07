JERSEYVILLE - Several years had passed since Jersey Community High School had conducted a mock crash situtation at school, but that changed last week and by the silence at the event, it appeared to have a strong impact on teens.

The mock crash was done prior to prom this past weekend and upcoming graduation. Jerseyville Police officer Rich Portwood said a crashed vehicle was staged with a student portraying a deceased indvidual on the hood and other playing roles as injured teens.

Jersey Community High School Principal Cory Breden gave a special thanks out to the Jerseyville Police Department, the Jerseyville Fire Department, Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance, and the Jersey County Coroner Larry Alexander for their work with the mock crash. Breden also thanked Southside Salvage for providing a car and the Jerseyville Police Department for their help.

“It has been about eight years since Jersey High School has done a mock crash and we wanted to send a message out of what happens in this type of situation,” said Breden. “It was very quiet during the presentation, so I know it had impact.”

Officer Rich Portwood of the Jerseyville Police said with prom and graduation coming up, the message was clear that it is never safe to drink and drive.

“Drunk driving is a preventable death and we need to do what we can to protect young people from this,” he said. “You deal with certain kids in school who go out and drink on weekends and during the week, and we have to do what we can to prevent that. Parents need to be parents with their children.”

