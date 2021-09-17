ALTON - SIHF Healthcare in Alton is hosting a special day to help parents and guardians meet school requirements for physicals before the state’s October 15 deadline.

SIHF Healthcare will be open on Wednesday, September 29, from 3:00 – 6:00 pm to focus on school and sports physicals. In addition, flu shots, immunizations, and COVID vaccines (for ages 12 and older) will be available as desired.

Call 618-462-5933 to make an appointment for a school or sports physical on September 29 or at another convenient time. SIHF Healthcare is located at 4 Memorial Drive, Building B Suite 210, Alton, Illinois.

SIHF Healthcare accepts all patients regardless of their ability to pay and regardless of their insurance status.

About SIHF Healthcare

SIHF Healthcare operates a network of 30 health centers across 11 Illinois counties with medical providers who deliver comprehensive healthcare services including adult, family, women’s health, pediatrics, dental services for children, behavioral health, and population health services. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF Healthcare is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.sihf.org.

