ALTON – SIHF Healthcare headquartered in Sauget, Illinois, announced they will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 1, 2021. SIHF Healthcare operates 30 health centers in 11 Illinois counties.

“The critical step in moving our community and organization forward is to ensure everyone eligible is vaccinated for COVID-19,” stated Larry McCulley, President, and CEO of SIHF Healthcare.

Article continues after sponsor message

The SIHF Healthcare Board of Directors approved the policy at their most recent meeting. The requirement for the COVID-19 vaccine is a condition of employment and applies to all employees, on-site contractual employees, and on-site providers. New hires will be required to be vaccinated prior to their start date. (Exemptions for medical and religious reasons are available.)

About SIHF Healthcare

SIHF Healthcare operates a network of more than 30 health centers across 11 Illinois counties with medical providers who deliver comprehensive healthcare services including adult, family, women’s health, pediatrics, dental services for children, behavioral health, and population health services. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF Healthcare is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.sihf.org.

More like this: