ALTON - In an effort to provide the best care and access to health care services possible, SIHF Healthcare is relocating three of its Alton health centers to one location on the campus of Alton Memorial Hospital (AMH), located at 4 Memorial Drive, Building B, Suite 210, Alton, IL.

The SIHF Healthcare center currently located at 550 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton will move April 26 to April 29, 2018. The location currently at #2 Memorial Drive in Alton will move May 3 to May 6, 2018, while the location at 815 East 5th Street will move May 11 to May 13, 2018. For more information about appointments scheduled during the move dates, please call 618-463-5905.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are always striving to improve access to healthcare to everyone regardless of their ability to pay,” said Larry McCulley, Chief Executive Officer of SIHF Healthcare. “We believe consolidating services to one location helps us provide a more seamless, integrated approach to care and offers patients the convenience of multiple health services at one location. Regardless of where our offices are located, the staff remains committed to providing the highest quality care across our locations in central and southern Illinois. We look forward to improving access to care in the Alton area and continuing to build our patient base in the Riverbend area.”

This new health center location in Alton will continue to provide family and internal medicine, behavioral health services to children and adults, pediatric care, as well as obstetrics and gynecology.

“Alton is a health-focused community, so we are happy to be bringing a new, integrated health center option to the area,” said Cathy Sabolo, manager of SIHF Healthcare in Alton. “Over the years, each of the three health centers has fostered trusting relationships with their patients, treating each person as an individual rather than simply another patient. Our entire team is committed to helping each patient maintain happy, healthy lives. As one large health center on the AMH campus we will continue to offer integrated care services while providing healthcare that is personalized, comprehensive, compassionate and efficient.”

More like this: