ALTON - SIHF Healthcare is emphasizing the importance of sexual health by providing walk-in STD testing for men and women at its health center in Alton to raise awareness of this important topic.

Education about sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) often begins in early adolescent years. This is critical because it sheds light to young people about the health risks involved with unsafe sexual activity. There are almost 20 million STDs diagnosed each year in Illinois, half are among young men and women ages 15 - 24. (dph.illinois.gov).

“Regardless of how careful you are, there may be a time when you doubt your efforts and that’s okay, because my team of healthcare providers can help,” says Cathy Sabolo, health center manager at SIHF Healthcare, 4 Memorial Drive, Building B, Suite 210 in Alton. “The walk-in STD testing we offer is private, confidential, and convenient. As long as you come in between the hours of 8:00am and 4:00pm, Monday - Friday, we’ll make sure you are seen.”

There are multiple providers at this SIHF health center that can provide walk-in testing for STDs including: Chlamydia, Genital Herpes, Gonorrhea, HIV, Syphilis, Trichomoniasis and Hepatitis.

The staff at this SIHF Healthcare location in Alton want individuals to take their sexual health seriously. No need for an appointment to come in for private STD testing, simply walk-in. Need questions addressed before arriving? Call 618.463.5905.

