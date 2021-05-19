With May being National Mental Health Month, it’s a good time to focus on you and your mental health. Although we are dedicated to talking openly about this topic this month, we should all be more proactive in talking about it and increasing its awareness year-round.

“Our mental health can affect how we feel, think, and act. Maintaining good mental health is vital to our emotional, psychological, and social well-being”, says Rebecca Ashworth-Rhein, Licensed Clinical Social Worker at SIHF Healthcare. “It’s absolutely normal to run into troubles with your mental health - we all do. These mental health issues you could be experiencing can be triggered by any number of reasons including family issues, financial stressors, the pandemic, loss of a loved one, or even your own genetic make-up”, says Ashworth-Rhein.

Symptoms of mental health problems can range from frequent feelings of sadness to withdrawing from family, friends, and activities you once enjoyed to intense mood swings and unjustified fears, worries, or feelings of guilt. If this sounds like you, don’t worry, we know a few ways to help you achieve and maintain positive mental health.

Talk as much as you want. It’s very important to discuss your feelings. You can talk with a family member, friends, a counselor - it doesn’t matter, just as long as you don’t bottle up your thoughts. Opening up about what you’re thinking and feeling can help you cope when you feel troubled.

Article continues after sponsor message

Keep healthy habits. Exercising refreshes you, boosts your self-esteem, and promotes a better night’s sleep. Likewise, eating right and feeling good about yourself go hand-in-hand. Vitamin-rich foods will boost your energy, your mood, and more importantly, your brainpower. Both these habits can have an overall positive effect on your mental health.

Empty your mind. Reflection or meditation has been shown to instill calmness while clearing your mind. Set aside 10-minutes each day to sit in a quiet, non-disturbed space. You may find that this quiet activity proves to be an effective stress-buster, thus giving your mental health a necessary daily boost.

Get back to doing the things you enjoy. Achieving a task enhances your self-esteem. So, if you love crafting, pick up some supplies and get to work. If music brings you joy, turn it on or get to playing. Any activity that helps reduce stress and creates a positive headspace is a good thing!

It’s important to take care of YOU, and you can by calling SIHF Healthcare. Our behavioral health providers treat mental health conditions including ADHD, anger issues, anxiety and panic disorders, chemical dependency, depression, self-esteem issues, trauma and grief, women’s issues, and more. Our medical professionals service over a dozen SIHF Healthcare locations. Visit our website at sihf.org to find a provider near you and start your journey to achieving positive mental health.

More like this: