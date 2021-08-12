SAUGET - SIHF Healthcare is celebrating National Health Center Week (NHCW) 2021 to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers and the dedicated staff who bring healthcare to the medically underserved.

This year’s theme celebrates the ways that health centers are “The Chemistry for Strong Communities.” SIHF Healthcare is displaying a poster with a new periodic table that highlights health center actions in the areas of values, population, enabling services, services, innovations, affordability, and mission.

“Access to health care with a trusted provider should be available to everyone,” said Kena Gray, Vice President of Operations at SIHF Healthcare. “Today, our health centers are the medical home for over tens of thousands of families throughout our service area. Our providers and staff selflessly serve our patients, and by celebrating National Health Center Week we have one more way to proudly serve our communities.”

SIHF Healthcare employs over 500 people across its network of 30 health centers, operations, and additional program services throughout central, south-central, and southwestern Illinois. The organization has health centers in Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Macoupin, Madison, Marion, Moultrie, Randolph, Richland, and St. Clair counties.

SIHF Healthcare is part of a nationwide network of locally-run health centers that provide preventive and primary care services to almost 30 million people and have continued to do so while facing a global pandemic. Community Health Centers provide care to people who disproportionately suffer from chronic disease and lack access to affordable, quality care. While our approach is community-based and local, collectively we are the backbone of the nation’s primary care system. Community Health Centers lower health care costs to the tune of $24 billion a year, reduce rates of chronic diseases, and stimulate local economies.

To learn more about NHCW, please visit https://healthcenterweek.org. Visit www.sihf.org to find the health center nearest you. You can also follow SIHF Healthcare on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About SIHF Healthcare

SIHF Healthcare operates a network of more than 30 health centers across 11 Illinois counties with medical providers who deliver comprehensive healthcare services including adult, family, women’s health, pediatrics, dental services for children, behavioral health, and population health services. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF Healthcare is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.sihf.org.

