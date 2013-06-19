There is still time to make strides this summer to waterproof your child with swim lessons that are outdoors and fun! Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is offering both group, private and semi-private swim lessons this summer at Donor Pool, located at the corner of June and Carpenter Street in Dolan Park. There are still two group sessions to choose from with various times. Levels span from parent/child to level six. Children must be a minimum of one year old

for parent/child and a minimum of four years old for level one. Parent/child and level one classes are $30 per child and are 30 minutes in length. Level two through six are $35 per child and are 45 minutes in length. All classes meet eight times; two week programs meet Monday through Thursday with Fridays being held for rainout days and Monday night classes meet once per week for eight weeks.



The schedule is as follows:

Session II: July 1-12

9-9:30 Level 1

9-9:45 Level 3

10-10:45 Level 2 & 4

11-11:30 Level 1

11:30-12 Parent/Child

Session III: July 15-26

9-9:45 Level 2 & 6

10-10:30 Level 1

10-10:45 Level 3

11-11:45 Level 4

To customize the lessons to fit within a busy summer schedule, try private swim lessons. These are great for both adults and children. Lessons will be offered between June 17-August 5. Fees are $55 for three 30 minutes lessons or $100 for six 30 minute lessons. Two participants with similar swimming abilities can participate in semi-private swim lessons. Fees are $80 for two people for three 30 minute lessons or $150 for two people for six 30 minute lessons.

For more information about swim lesson options, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222, Donor Pool at 618.498.5221 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

