ALTON - There was a huge signal that business is getting back to normal in Downtown Alton on Wednesday when barriers on State Street that created temporary outdoor seating areas for bars/restaurants were removed.

The Alton Public Works staff was busy Wednesday with the barrier removal. One of those involved in the barrier removal said the wall built outside Morrison’s on State Street in Alton, for now, will stay in place.

In a recent interview, Alton Mayor David Goins said he and other city officials have their fingers crossed that the COVID-19 rates continue to decline. The seven-day positivity rate in Madison County has dropped to 1.38 percent

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested. There are only 149 active COVID-19 cases to date listed on the Madison County Health Department site. A total of 503 have died in Madison County from COVID-19-related complications.

Mayor Goins encouraged residents to continue with COVID-19 vaccinations if they haven’t already had one.

“We are returning back to a sense of normalcy,” Mayor Goins said. “It is a great thing.”

