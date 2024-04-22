EDWARDSVILLE - Cade Sievers had three hits and five RBIs in the opener of a doubleheader to give Hardin Calhoun a 12-1 win over Metro-East Lutheran, but Thijson Heard had a three-hit, four RBI second game to give the Knights a 16-1 win in the second game to earn a split Saturday morning and afternoon at Martin Luther Field.

The split put the Knights' record to 10-7, while the Warriors are now 4-12 on the year.

In the first game, Calhoun scored one in the second and three in the third to go up 4-9, while Metro-East scored its only run of the opener in the bottom of the third. The Warriors pushed across single runs in the fourth and fifth, then six more in the sixth to end the 10-run rule win.

In addition to Sievers' three hit, five RBI opener, Calhoun saw Patrick Friedel had a hit and two RBIs, Jack Zipprich, Max Toppmeyer, and Drew Wallendorf all had a hit and RBI apiece, and Easton Wallendorf came up with a hit. Trevor Rose threw a complete game on the mound, allowing one run on four hits, walking four and striking out seven.

The Knights got hits from Jacob Kober, Gage Trendley, Sammy Huber, and Andrew Adams, while Heard had the team's only RBI. Drake Luebbert went four innings on the mound, allowing six runs, four earned, on three hits, while walking six and striking out three, Tim Schilbe went for 1.2 innings and gave up five runs on four hits, walking none and fanning none, and Logan Johnson got the final out of the sixth, while walking one.

In the nightcap, The Knights scored the first six runs in the home half of the first, then added on 10 more in the second, while Calhoun scored its only run in the fourth as Metro-East took the 15-run rule win.

In addition to Heard's big game at the plate, which included a home run, Huber had an equally impressive showing, having three hits and three RBIs for the Knights, while Johnson had two hits and also drove in three runs, Cole Renken and Lucas Abbott both had a hit and RBI, Drake Luebbert came up with a hit, and Kober had two RBIs. Renken pitched 3.2 innings, giving up a run on four hits, walking two and striking out three, while Steven Norberg got the final out while walking one and fanning one.

Jacob Kress had two hits for the Warriors, while both Will Hurley and Jack Goode had the other hits on the day. Jacob Snyders started and only went one inning, allowing nine runs, eight earned, on seven hits while walking two. Sievers went 1.2 innings, allowing three runs on four hits, while striking out three. Goode got the last out for Calhoun, allowing four runs on only one hit, walking three.

The Warriors are idle until Thursday, when they host Greenfield Northwestern at 4:30 p.m., then hold their annual Senior Day game on Saturday against Gillespie, with a 2 p.m. start, then play at Payson Seymour Apr. 29 at 4:30 p.m.

The Knights next host Mulberry Grove on Tuesday, then play at Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran in a Gateway Metro Conference game on Wednesday, before hosting Piasa Southwestern on Thursday, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

