Sierra Club's Speaker Series Continues In 2024 With A Trip Through America's Eastern Mountains

During this presentation you will learn about the Blue Ridge Parkway, one of two such parkways operated by the National Park Service. The trip was taken this year by Dr. Rich Keating and son Phil in October. Over 9 days, they drove the entire 469 mile length of the parkway, beginning in the Smoky Mountains and Cherokee, NC, then continuing through Shenandoah National Park on its 105 mile Skyline Drive. The remarkable geology, scrunched into position by continental drift, creates a tortured rocky landscape. This illustrated presentation will attempt to create in you a sense that you must explore this remarkable region. In youth Rich camped in these mountains and has never tired of them.

This is a live presentation only, open to all, so come early to meet the speaker and bring your dinner and drinks into the meeting room at Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Parkway, Alton, IL 62002 . If you have any questions, call Chris Krusa, Program Chair 410-490-5024.