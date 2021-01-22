ALTON - On February 9, 2021 at 6 PM attend a virtual community conversation special panel, exploring the myths of regional history and the real modern obstacles of African Americans in natural places in our region.

To register, go to the Piasa Palisades Group, Sierra Club website at https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades and click on EVENTS, then to February 9 calendar, and fill out the registration form. The Moderator is Tamika Jackson, Piasa Palisades Group Executive Committee member.

