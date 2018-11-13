ALTON - Join Sheila Voss, a St. Louis-based environmental educator and Edwardsville resident, working to mainstream biodiversity into policies, practices, and people’s daily lives.

Since 2009, Sheila has served as the Vice President of Education at Missouri Botanical Garden. In this role, she co-leads the BiodiverseCity St. Louis network, a regional alliance of more than 100 organizations and thousands of individuals working to enable a greater diversity of life to survive and thrive.

She asks, “What would it take for everyone everywhere, across sectors and scales, to put natural assets at the center of how we connect with, design, plan, and sustain our communities?”

At the heart of the work is BiomeSTL: Biodiversity of Metropolitan St. Louis, the region’s still-evolving biodiversity vision, atlas, and action plan. Part ecological data directory, species inventory, best practices guide, and aspirational plan for a bi-state region connected by nature, BiomeSTL is also, at its core, a citizen science and stewardship project.

Come and learn more about this timely regional initiative, the data and science shaping it, the people and organizations involved, and the important role everyday citizens will play in its activation.

Come join us on Monday November 19th, from 7:30 – 9 p.m. at the Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton, at 400 Landmarks Blvd. 62002. Come early, around 6:00 PM, for dinner and meet the Speaker.

