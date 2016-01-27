The February installment of the Piasa Palisades Group, Sierra Club Speaker Series will feature Dr. Peter Minchin. Dr. Minchin received his B.S. in Botany from the University of Tasmania in 1976 and his Ph.D. in Ecology from the University of Tasmania in 1984.

After various research and teaching positions in Australia and the USA, he joined the Department of Biological Sciences at SIUE in 2004 and was promoted to Associate Professor in 2010.

Article continues after sponsor message

He also holds the position of Chair of the North American Section and a member of the Governing Board of the International Association for Vegetation Science (IAVS) as well as Associate Editor of the journal Plant Ecology. Dr. Minchin will demonstrate Trajectory Analysis, a type of statistical analysis which he developed in order to assess the direction of species composition in an ongoing restoration effort.

The program will be on Monday, February 8th, at the First Unitarian Church, 110 E. Third Street in Alton and starts at 7:30 p.m. Attendees and friends are invited to have dinner and meet the speaker at Princivalli's Restaurant, 602 E 3rd St, Alton, starting at 5:30 p.m.

More like this: