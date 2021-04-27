Sierra Club Piasa Palisades Group Virtual Speakers Series “Fun With Worms” Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON- 6-7:30 PM Susan Murray, Sierra Club Executive Committee. How about squirmy little powerhouses that can transform the very nature of our soil and its ability to grow food for us. Go to “Events” on the Group website at https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades and then click on May 11 to fill out a registration form. For more details or if questions call Chris Krusa (410)490-5024 cell/text. Print Version Submit a News Tip