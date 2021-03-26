6-7:30 PM Dean Klinkenberg, the Mississippi River Traveler, will describe the importance of our big rivers in the natural world. Go to “Events” on the Group Website at https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades and then click on April 13 on the virtual calendar to fill out a registration form.

For more details or if questions call Chris Krusa on (410)490-5024 cell/text.

Article continues after sponsor message