ALTON - The Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois is calling for volunteers to support an Invasive Species Removal Workday in celebration of Earth Day on April 22! Communities across the globe demonstrate support for environmental protection on Earth Day annually. The Invasive Species Removal Workday will give local community members the opportunity to take action to protect the environment here in the Metro East by removing invasive species from the Milton School House property, adjacent to their organic vegetable garden. Community members are invited to register for this event at sc.org/PPGEarthDay.



“The Metro East is home to a unique ecosystem that contains three great rivers, oak-hickory forests, rich floodplains, and endangered nesting yellow-crowned night herons. Removing invasive species from our environment is crucial to our work to protect and conserve the Riverbend’s wild spaces so that they’re healthy for generations to come,” said Three Rivers Project co-Coordinator Virginia Woulfe-Beile. “We look forward to celebrating Earth Day while working together to clear invasive species!”



Volunteers are needed between 8:30am and 3:00pm on Monday, April 22 at the Milton School House at 1320 Milton Road in Alton. Event organizers recommend that volunteers wear comfortable clothing and close-toed shoes. Tools and lunch will be provided to all participants. Please register for this event at sc.org/PPGEarthDay.



“Invasive species threaten our natural environment by degrading our soil, leading to erosion that can lower water quality. In addition, invasive species can crowd out and kill native plants and trees that provide critical habitat to wildlife and reduce carbon in our atmosphere,” said Three Rivers Project co-Coordinator Christine Favilla. “On Earth Day, we hope community members can join us to do our collective part to ensure invasive species don’t threaten the Riverbend’s vibrant ecosystem.”



About the Sierra Club

The Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with more than 3.8 million members and supporters. In addition to protecting every person's right to get outdoors and access the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action. For more information about Sierra Club’s work in Illinois, visit www.sierraclub.org/illinois.

