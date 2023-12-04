ALTON - The Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois, the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Committee, and the Godfrey Sustainability Commission are hosting an invasive species management training and work day at La Vista Trail to give community members the opportunity to learn how to identify and remove invasive species. The event, which is set for Wednesday, December 13, will include a 30-minute training session followed by a work session to put new skills and knowledge to use. Municipalities’ public works, parks departments, right of way crews, and local community members are invited to register for this event at sc.org/lavistaworkday.

“We look forward to providing this opportunity to learn about the importance of stopping the spread of invasive species with our Metro East community,” said Christine Favilla, co-Coordinator of the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois. “The spread of invasive species is the second-leading cause of species extinction worldwide because these plants adversely affect the environment and ecology of the habitats they invade. Given that our commercial, agricultural, and many of our recreational activities depend on healthy, native ecosystems, this training and work day is the perfect opportunity for municipal staff, outdoor enthusiasts, farmers, and conservationists alike to learn how to protect the Riverbend’s vital ecosystems.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The invasive species management training and work day will kick off at 8:30 AM on Wednesday, December 13 at the bottom of the La Vista Trail. To get there from the Great River Scenic Byway, volunteers should turn into Quatoga Bluffs subdivision on Iroquois Trail and follow the road to where it dead ends at the trailhead. Volunteers are asked to park on the right hand side of the road and to not block driveways. Participants will receive a 30-minute training session from Brent Masiero, Piasa Palisades Group volunteer leader and Director of the Great Rivers Prescribed Burn Association, before working on removing invasive species along the trail. Lunch will be provided to all participants at 12:30 PM. Please register for this event at sc.org/lavistaworkday.

“We hope other municipalities across the Riverbend will join us and Sierra Club Illinois for this free invasive species management training and work day,” said Chris Logan, Director of Parks and Recreation for the Village of Godfrey. “Removing invasive species from our local parks and trails is not only critical to our work to protect and conserve local natural resources and spaces, but also to ensuring the citizens of Godfrey and beyond can enjoy our parks for generations to come.”

Sierra Club Illinois thanks its partners for their support of this event, including the Great Rivers Land Trust, Great Rivers Prescribed Burn Association, Oblate Ecological Learning Center, and Lewis and Clark Community College.

More like this:

Related Video: