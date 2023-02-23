ALTON - The Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois, Alton YWCA, Milton Schoolhouse Gardens, and Hampton Gardens are hosting two Seed Swaps this winter to provide community members with a sociable space to swap and share quality seeds, cuttings, and bulbs. Join fellow farmers and gardeners in celebration of the end of winter and the start of the spring gardening season at this community event, which is free and open to all.

The first seed swap will be held at the Milton Schoolhouse in Alton on Saturday, February 25 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm. To register for the Seed Swap at the Milton Schoolhouse, visit fb.me/e/2MKVkc9Tg. The second seed swap will be held at the Alton YWCA on Saturday, March 4 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm. To register for the Seed Swap at the Alton YWCA, visit fb.me/e/3hA11PCtB. If you are sharing self-collected seeds, please label the homegrown seeds with the common or species name, year, and your name. If you are sharing commercial seed packets, there is no need to label the packets. The first 20 attendees at each event will receive a door prize—a seed starter kit!

“We look forward to connecting with our Metro East community over our shared love of farming, gardening, native plants, and more,” said Three Rivers Project co-Coordinator Christine Favilla. “Seed Swaps are a fun way to build community and share information about gardening, plant varieties, and each others’ farming and gardening projects as we say goodbye to the cold winter months. As you begin planning your outdoor projects for the year ahead, join us at one of our two seed swaps to share your seeds and knowledge with your neighbors.”

