ALTON - The Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois, Alton YWCA, and Milton Schoolhouse Gardens are hosting two Seed Swaps this winter to provide community members with a sociable space to swap and share quality seeds, cuttings, and bulbs. Join fellow farmers and gardeners in celebration of the start of the spring gardening season at this community event, which is free and open to all.

The first seed swap will be held at the Alton YWCA on Sunday, February 4 from noon to 2 p.m. To register for the first Seed Swap at the Alton YWCA, visit fb.me/e/4e7pMM96X.

Article continues after sponsor message

The second seed swap will be held at the Milton Schoolhouse in Alton on Saturday, March 9 from noon to 2 p.m. To register for the Seed Swap at the Milton Schoolhouse, visit fb.me/e/3wvF60MU9.

If you are sharing self collected seeds, please label the homegrown seeds with the common or species name, year, and your name. If you are sharing commercial seed packets, there is no need to label the packets.

“Seed swaps are a fun and rewarding way to build community and share tips among local gardeners and farmers about gardening projects, native plants, and more,” said Three Rivers Project co-Coordinator Christine Favilla. “Whether you have leftover seeds from years past or are in need of new seeds for your next gardening project, we hope you’ll join us at one or both of our seed swaps to share seeds and knowledge amongst our neighbors. Together, we can ensure that our harvests are bountiful!”

More like this: