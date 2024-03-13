ALTON - The Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois, the Village of Godfrey, the Godfrey Sustainability Commission, and MAS Professional Services will host ‘The Spring Edition’ of the Invasive Species Management Training and Work Day to allow community members to learn invasive species management techniques for the spring season.

The event, which is set for Wednesday, March 27, will include a 30-minute training session followed by a work session to put new skills and knowledge to use. Municipalities’ public works, parks departments, right-of-way crews, and local community members are invited to register for this event at sc.org/lavistaworkday2.

“The winter edition of the invasive species management workshop was a huge success, and participants left ready to remove invasive species from their backyards and communities,” said Christine Favilla, co-coordinator of the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois.

“We’re excited to offer the spring edition of this training to ensure municipal staff, land stewards, and volunteers are equipped to continue to improve our local forest ecosystems as the weather warms and the spring season takes off.”

The invasive species management training and work day will kick off at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27 at the bottom of the La Vista Trail. To get there from the Great River Scenic Byway, participants should turn into Quatoga Bluffs subdivision on Iroquois Trail and follow the road to where it dead ends at the trailhead.

Participants are asked to park on the right-hand side of the road and not block driveways. After a 30-minute training session from Brent Masiero, Piasa Palisades Group volunteer leader and Director of the Great Rivers Prescribed Burn Association, the group will work on removing invasive species along the trail.

Lunch will be provided to all participants at noon. Please register for this event at sc.org/lavistaworkday2.

“We hope other municipalities across the Riverbend will join us and Sierra Club Illinois for the follow-up to our successful invasive species management training and work day held last December,” said Chris Logan, Director of Parks and Recreation for the Village of Godfrey.

“The spread of invasive species is the second-leading cause of species extinction worldwide. Our commercial, agricultural, and many of our recreational activities depend on healthy ecosystems, and everyone can do their part to ensure invasive species don’t threaten that health. Let’s work together to ensure the citizens of Godfrey and beyond can enjoy our parks for generations to come.”

Sierra Club Illinois thanks its partners for their support of this event, including the Great Rivers Land Trust, Great Rivers Prescribed Burn Association, Oblate Ecological Learning Center, and Lewis and Clark Community College.

About the Sierra Club

The Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with more than 3.8 million members and supporters. In addition to protecting every person's right to get outdoors and access the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action. For more information, visit www.sierraclub.org.

