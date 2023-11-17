SPRINGFIELD - Today, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias unveiled the monarch butterfly decal license plate, a project seven years in the making that will support the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ (IDNR) Monarch Habitat Fund. Funds from the decals will directly support Illinois’ efforts to foster habitats that support butterflies’ migratory journey south to Mexico each fall.

In partnership with the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and the Illinois Environmental Council, Sierra Club Illinois’ Monarch Team proudly advocated for this project starting in 2016. Thanks to the grassroots advocacy efforts of thousands of pollinator enthusiasts, Illinois lawmakers passed a bill in 2016 that put this project into motion.

In response, Sierra Club Illinois Director Jack Darin released the following statement:

“We applaud Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias for his leadership in cutting through years of red tape to finally give Illinois drivers the option to help the monarch butterfly recover as a species. Thousands of Illinoisans are already doing their part to protect pollinators by planting wildflowers and native plants, reducing the use of pesticides, and protecting habitats. Now, thanks to Secretary Giannoulias’ action today, drivers can take yet another step to support these conservation efforts by opting to purchase a monarch decal on their Illinois license plate.

“The monarch’s amazing journey from Mexico through Illinois and back reminds us that migration is beautiful, natural, and perilous. As Illinois drivers go on their own journeys as they traverse the state, they can proudly protect a crucial piece of Illinois’ natural heritage by sporting a monarch butterfly decal.

“Sierra Club Illinois’ Monarch Team is working to restore habitat and plant the wildflowers needed to sustain this species and their migration. We invite everyone to join us in making a difference across the Prairie State to help Monarchs survive and thrive.”

Sierra Club Illinois

