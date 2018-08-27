ALTON - On September 10 at 7:30 in Alton, Dr. Rich Keating, SIUE retired Professor of Botany and and now part time with the Missouri Botanical Gardens, will present a travelogue on his trip down the Natchez Trace.

He says, “ Due to my long curiosity about this region, I made a visit to the Natchez Trace Parkway in the spring of 2018. This great addition to the National Parks System is a 440 mile road through parts of Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi. Reminiscent of the Blue Ridge Parkway, it is a beautiful highway penetrating a natural landscape, and surrounded by monuments and sites illustrating a deep history of this continent. One can stop at several impressive Woodland and Mississipian (Indian) mound sites. In colonial times the trail was well-used by Indians, “Kaintuck” explorers, hunters and traders. There are several places along the way where one can stop and hike the original trail."

Come join us on Monday September 10th from 7:30 -9:30 PM at the Old Bakery Beer Co., Alton, at 400 Landmarks Blvd. Come early around 6PM, for dinner and meet the Speaker. Contact Chris Krusa on 410-490-5024 if questions.

