ALTON - On September 10 at 7:30 in Alton, Dr. Rich Keating, SIUE retired Professor of Botany and and now part time with the Missouri Botanical Gardens, will present a travelogue on his trip down the Natchez Trace.

He says, “ Due to my long curiosity about this region, I made a visit to the Natchez Trace Parkway in the spring of 2018. This great addition to the National Parks System is a 440 mile road through parts of Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi. Reminiscent of the Blue Ridge Parkway, it is a beautiful highway penetrating a natural landscape, and surrounded by monuments and sites illustrating a deep history of this continent. One can stop at several impressive Woodland and Mississipian (Indian) mound sites. In colonial times the trail was well-used by Indians, “Kaintuck” explorers, hunters and traders. There are several places along the way where one can stop and hike the original trail."

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Come join us on Monday September 10th from 7:30 -9:30 PM at the Old Bakery Beer Co., Alton, at 400 Landmarks Blvd. Come early around 6PM, for dinner and meet the Speaker. Contact Chris Krusa on 410-490-5024 if questions.

More like this:

Jan 30, 2024 - Red Cross Blood Drive February 20 At Alton Memorial

Feb 6, 2024 - Letter Written by Lincoln to be Displayed at Hayner 180 Years and One Day After He Wrote It

Jan 26, 2024 - ALT Unveils Highly Anticipated "The Elephant's Graveyard" This Weekend

4 days ago - Riverbend Rotary Sponsors March 9 Trivia Night

3 days ago - Hayner Public Library To Display Abraham Lincoln Letter, Mary Todd Lincoln's China

 