GODFREY - The Three Rivers Project and Piasa Palisades Group of Sierra Club Illinois are calling for volunteers to support the Sierra Club booth at the 35th annual Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair. The fair, which is hosted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, US Army Corps of Engineers, and the US Fish and Wildlife Service, will be held on Saturday, June 8 from 10 a..m to 4 p.m. at the Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton. Volunteers are needed to help staff Sierra Club’s booth, which will host a kids craft activity and will deploy Recycling Warriors throughout the festival to keep the fairgrounds clean. Interested community members are invited to register to volunteer at the fair at sc.org/fishingfair35.

“We’re looking forward to participating in the 35th annual Family Fishing Fair as one of the festival’s many community partners,” said Christine Favilla, co-Coordinator of the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois. “Kids and families alike are invited to do Gyotaku, the traditional Japanese method of printing fish, at Sierra Club’s booth at the festival. While participating in this fun art activity, we’ll talk about which native fish call our Illinois Rivers home and why these species are so important to our local ecology. We hope this art activity will inspire local youth to take an interest in protecting our local watersheds.”

“We are also looking for volunteers to act as Recycling Warriors at the festival,” said Virginia Woulfe-Beile, co-Coordinator of the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois. “We’ll provide Recycling Warriors with gloves to walk the festival grounds and make sure trash and recycling items are properly sorted in bins. We can all do our part to protect the local environment and our watersheds by ensuring we recycle at large community events like the Family Fishing Fair. Join us on June 8 to lend a hand!”

Interested volunteers are asked to register by Wednesday, June 5 to confirm your availability for the June 8 festival. Please register at sc.org/fishingfair35.

