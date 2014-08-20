On Friday, August 22nd from 10:30am to 2:00pm, Senior Services Plus will be hosting a Sidewalk Sale to benefit the Alzheimer's Association. Due to the weather forecast of 100 degree weather, the agency has decided to move the sidewalk sale indoors.

Over 12 vendors will offer a variety of items available for purchase. Senior Services Plus will also be selling a BBQ pork steak plate for $5.00, which includes two sides. All proceeds from the pork steak sale will also benefit the Alzheimer's Association. The pork steaks were donated by Elias Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information, please contact 618-465-3298 ext. 100, or visit the agency's web site at www.seniorservicesplus.org

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton.

More like this: