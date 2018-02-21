EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois Builders Association (SIBA) is co-sponsoring the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Constructor’s Club to attend the 2018 AGC (Associated General Contractors of America) Convention Feb. 26-28 in New Orleans.

Cody Kruse, a senior from Highland and Constructor’s Club president, appreciates the ability to attend the conference for a variety of reasons. “We are so appreciative of SIBA’s support, because now we will be able to explain to our future members what these conventions consist of and why they are so valuable to attend,” he said. “At the conference, we can engage with construction programs from other universities around the United States and understand what is working for them when it comes to gaining membership or keeping members involved within the club.”

Kruse acknowledges the conference’s educational aspect. “Personally, I want to attend to see some of the newest technology in construction and how it is being implemented,” he said. “This trip is about providing learning experiences that can later be conveyed to construction management students. Attending guest speaker seminars and educational workshops will help us to better understand how the construction industry works, and how to better ourselves within the industry.

“This is also a chance to network with different people and companies from all around the U.S. I would like to learn as much as possible and bring it all back in order to teach future construction management students how to make a career in the industry.”

Kruse notes that SIUE students attending the conference also bring recognition to the School. “The conference has allowed SIUE to be ‘put on the map,’ when it comes to our construction program and all that we have to offer,” he explained.

SIBA’s purpose is to advance the construction industry through strengthening of its members by enabling them to do collectively what they cannot accomplish on their own. SIBA offers a full range of services and programs to provide value to its members as “the voice of the construction industry in Southern Illinois.”

AGC of America is the leading association for the construction industry. With over 26,000 member firms, AGC provides a full range of services satisfying the needs and concerns of its members, thereby improving the quality of construction and protecting the public interest.

The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs, all housed in a state-of-the-art facility. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. All undergraduate programs are accredited by their respective accreditation agencies.

