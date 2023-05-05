ALTON - Alton pitcher Alex Siatos went all the way on the mound, striking out five, while Deon Harrington and Reid Murray drove in the runs as the Redbirds tied the game in the sixth, then won it in the seventh to take a taut 2-1 win over Collinsville in a Southwestern Conference baseball game played Thursday afternoon at Redbirds Field.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Alton, who has now won two of its last nine games, while the Kahoks have won once in their last eight games and three of their last 10 games.

Collinsville took a 1-0 lead in the second and pitcher Bryce Lemp made it stand up until the sixth, when the Redbirds tied the game, then plated the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to take the win.

Siatos helped himself at the plate with two hits, while both Harrington and Murray each had a hit and RBI and Jack Puent had the only other Alton hit.

Both Kris Alcorn and Ethan Bagwell had two hits each for the Kahoks, with Caden Pruitt having a hit and Collinsville's only RBI and C.J. Schaaf having the only other hit.

Siatos went all the way on the mound for the Redbirds, allowing the one run on six hits, walking one and striking out five. Lemp went for five-and-two-thirds innings, allowing one run on four hits, walking three and fanning 10, while Carter Harrington pitched two-thirds of an inning, giving up one run on two hits, walking one and having no strikeouts.

The Kahoks are now 11-11, while the Redbirds go to 8-15 and host Chaminade College Prep Catholic of Creve Coeur, Mo., in west St. Louis County, on Monday, then continue its home stand on Tuesday against Granite City on Tuesday, Breese Mater Dei Catholic on Wednesday and wind up against Belleville Althoff Catholic next Thursday, all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

