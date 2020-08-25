Shuttle Bus Service To-From Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Mega Weekend Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MADISON - World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, and the St. Clair County Transit Districtwill offer fans shuttle bus service to and from the track August 29-30 during the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Mega Weekend. Race weekend at WWTR includes twin 200-lap NTT INDYCAR SERIES races, the iHeart 200 presented by CK Power for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series Dutch Boy 150, an Indy Pro 2000 race and Vintage Indy Registry/Open Wheel Icons exhibition. The Speedway Express shuttle buses will pick up and drop off race fans at the St. Clair Square Mall in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

Round-trip price is $8 for adults and $5 for kids (children 2 and under free).

Saturday: Running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. -- last bus leaves St. Clair Square approximately 1:45 p.m. and last bus leaves the speedway at 6:45 p.m.

Sunday: Running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – last bus leaves St. Clair Square approximately 1:45 p.m. and last bus leaves the speedway at 4:45 p.m.

A cooling bus also will be provided at the speedway for limited fan use. Capacity limits will be in place for the cooling bus and regular cleaning and sanitation will take place throughout the event.

Limited-capacity guidelines will be followed in accordance with Illinois Department of Health recommendations.

Masks are required for entry for both the bus as well as entry to the venue.

Seated capacity only (no standing on the bus).

Soft-sided coolers (14 in. by 14 in. by 14 in.) are permitted. No glass containers or alcoholic beverages.

The track has implemented its clear bag policy (in regard to bag/purse checks), except for soft-sided coolers.

Fans who feel sick or are experiencing COVID symptoms will not be admitted.

Fans who are classified as high-risk – or are not comfortable attending events are encouraged not to come to the venue.

As a reminder, all fans are encouraged to practice the Restore Illinois 3 Ws before, during and after the event: Wear a mask. Watch your distance. Wash your hands.

This event will be conducted under the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DECEO) Restore Illinois "Outdoor Seated Spectator Events Guidelines." World Wide Technology Raceway Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Mega Weekend schedule SATURDAY, AUGUST 29 7: 30 a.m. – Spectator gates open. 9:15 a.m. – Indy Pro 2000 Series practice. 10 a.m. – ARCA Menards Series practice. 11 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying. Article continues after sponsor message 1 p.m. – Indy Pro 2000 race (55 laps or 50 minutes) 2:25 p.m. – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 opening ceremonies begin 2:40 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline (200 laps, 250 miles) 5:15 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series Dutch Boy 150 SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 7:30 a.m. – Spectator gates open 9 a.m. – Vintage Indy Registry Open Wheel Icons on track 10:30 a.m. – NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series opening ceremonies begin 11 a.m. – NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series CarShield 200 presented by CK Power (160 laps, 200 miles) 2:25 p.m. – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 opening ceremonies begin 2:40 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline (200 laps, 250 miles) Schedule subject to change. For tickets or additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Parler, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.