First Baptist Church Maryville (FBCM) invites you to join us for an awesome event that explores the mystery of the Shroud of Turin. The Shroud of Turin is the most analyzed artifact in the world. Unlock the mystery with renowned expert Russ Breault as seen on History Channel, Discovery Channel, and more! Shroud Encounter is a multi-media experience that will take place at FBCM on Wednesday, March 28 from 7-8:30 p.m. with a 15 minute Q&A time at the end of the presentation. For more information, call the church office at (618) 667-8221 or visit our website at www.FBMaryville.org.

WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville

WHEN: Wednesday, March 28 | 7 p.m.

COST: FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!

