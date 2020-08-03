MARYVILLE – To aid residents in their quarantine cleaning, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is hosting a shredding event Saturday morning in Granite City with State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) and State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville).

“While residents have made an effort to stay home during the pandemic, we wanted to ensure they have access to safe disposal of documents with personal information,” Crowe said. “Organizers of the event will wear proper PPE and observe social distancing, and I thank officials at Granite City High School for coordinating a location.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The free event is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8 at Granite City High School, 3101 Madison Avenue, Granite City.

Residents are encouraged to bring unwanted bank statements, medical records, tax returns, bills, receipts and other documents with personal information to be safely discarded.

More like this: