Continuing showers throughout the area forced the postponement of Tuesday's scheduled sporting events.

Here's a list of what was called Tuesday because of the showers plaguing the area, with reschedule information where available.

BASEBALL: Alton at East St. Louis (rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday at JJK Center in East St. Louis); Edwardsville at Granite City (rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Tom Pile Field); Hillsboro at East Alton-Wood River (rescheduled for April 9); Metro East Lutheran at Red Bud

Article continues after sponsor message

SOFTBALL: East St. Louis at Alton (rescheduled for noon Friday at Alton High); Edwardsville at Granite City (rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. April 18 at Wilson Park/George Sykes Field in Granite City); Roxana at Marquette Catholic (rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. April 3 at Gordon Moore Park); Civic Memorial at Litchfield (rescheduled for 10 a.m. May 5 at Litchfield); Jersey at Staunton

GIRLS SOCCER: O'Fallon at Alton (rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Piasa Motor Fuels Field – varsity match first, followed by JV match); Jersey at East Alton-Wood River (rescheduled for April 7); Civic Memorial at Highland; Roxana at McGivney Catholic

BOYS TENNIS: O'Fallon at Alton (rescheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at O'Fallon); Roxana at Hillsboro (rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. April 17)

Area coaches/athletic directors are invited to send postponement information/reschedule information to Content Director Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com or to Chief Sportswriter Brent Feeney at BrentFeen16@yahoo.com

More like this: