ALTON – Today's Beauty Supply owner Benjamin Golley believes he should help grow the community, which in turn helps sustain and grow his business.

Golley's business was one of six chosen by The Small Business Revolution last Friday at the Broadway Bash to be featured on season three of the show, which is sponsored by the Minneapolis-based Deluxe Corporation, and runs on Hulu as well as YouTube and the company's website. Those six businesses will split a sum of $500,000 with the City of Alton and each will receive their own special episode of the show, which focuses on improving small businesses with finances, construction and marketing. Golley said he is glad the show expanded its original range of within 1.5 miles of the Visitors Center on Piasa Street to all of Alton, so Today's Beauty Supply could be included.

Located at 1415 Central Avenue, Golley said Today's Beauty Supply focuses on hair care supply products for the Alton African American community, adding such products are not widely available at large box retailers. When they are, he said, there is a much smaller selection.

“My business is pretty unique compared to some of the others chosen,” Golley said. “It is in a residential area of Alton people call 'Little Mexico,' which does not get a lot of positive press, but I think this show will shine a good light on the area.”

Outside of selling hair care products, Golley said the shop also caters to community development through an adjacent building called Today's Space. Today's Space is modeled as a youth center for children to have a safe place to go after school and even get mentored. Golley has worked with both the YWCA and Alton Corps of the Salvation Army to help mentor students.

“On one side, it's about making profit, on the other side it's about making a difference,” he said. “I'm a firm believer in giving back to the community. We're supporting the community who supports us.”

Golley has served on both the Alton Community Relations Commission and the Alton Board of Education. His wife serves as an assistant principal in the Alton School District. Because of that, Golley said he places an important emphasis on youth education and development.

The five other businesses chosen by Deluxe Corporation for showcasing on season three of The Small Business Revolution were: Lighthouse Sounds, Bluff City Outdoors, Morrison's Irish Pub, Sham Pooches and Lovett's. Golley said he is pleased with the selections The Deluxe Corporation made.

“At first, the radius from downtown made us worried,” he said. “But then Deluxe opened it up to all of Alton and gave us a chance. There is a very good diversity within those selections.”

