CARROLLTON – Members and friends of the Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society will meet on Sunday, January 21, 2024, and bring various County historical and family artifacts for the annual Show & Tell program.

Artifacts will be selected and defined by the presenter, and the items will be at least 50 years old.

Display and discussion about the artifacts will begin after a short business meeting, which will commence at 2 p.m. on Sunday. This is always a popular program, the first one to be held in 2024.

Everyone is welcome to attend and there is no charge. The Society is located at the northwest corner of the Carrollton Public Square in the historic Lee-Baker-Hodges building.

