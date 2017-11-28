BETHALTO - Bethalto Police responded to multiple 911 calls of shots fired in the 100 block of Surrey Lane at 8:05 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27.

Police discovered that the incident occurred at 138 Surrey Lane in Bethalto and the home had been occupied by one resident and one visitor.

“They reported that a male armed with a handgun had knocked on their door,” Bethalto Police said in a release. “Upon the occupants answering the door, the gunman forced entry and began making demands. The gunman turned his back to the occupants at which time the occupants grappled and disarmed the gunman. The occupants discovered at this time that the handgun was in fact a CO2 BB pistol.

“During the struggle an unknown second gunman was outside the front door and blindly fired several rounds through the front door. Shell casings and bullets recovered indicate that the second gunman was armed with a handgun. The two occupants of the house fled the residence and flagged down approaching police. The first gunman was apprehended in the area by police. The ensuing investigation has found evidence that the second gunman fled the area in a gray or silver Dodge Charger or Avenger. No other description is available of the vehicle or the second gunman.”

Bethalto Police said the investigation has also found that this residence was not targeted randomly. There is strong evidence that an association between the resident and the suspects exists.

Bethalto Police said the investigation is ongoing. The following agencies responded to this incident and The Bethalto Police Department said it is grateful for their assistance: Illinois State Police – Troopers, K-9, and CSI; Madison County Sheriff’s Office; Alton Memorial Ambulance; Bethalto Volunteer Fire Department.

"We also wish to thank all of our concerned citizens for calling 911," Bethalto Police said."If anyone has further information about this incident please call us at (618) 377-5266."

