ALTON - When they talk about athletes at Marquette Catholic High School, Jake Hewitt won't be forgotten for a long time.

Hewitt, who just graduated from Marquette, had the top sectional discus throw statewide in the small school category of 163-5.75 inches. Jake did not place at state, but he had an outstanding track and field season with a school record in the shot put (53-5) and also the school mark in the discus. Hewitt is the top shot put and discus thrower in Marquette Catholic history. Jake Hewitt is the Country Financial - Jeff Lauritzen Male Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic High School.

Hewitt was a quarterback in football, and his 6-foot-3, 215-pound frame gave him an edge over opponents. Hewitt is also a solid basketball player.

Marquette Catholic Head Track and Field Coach, Tim Turnbeaugh, said not only is Jake Hewitt an outstanding athlete but an excellent young man in and out of the classroom and off the athletic venues.

"Jake was incredible all season," Coach Turnbeaugh said. "He worked hard in the weight room, and it paid off."

Jake comes from a long line of shot put and discus throwers in Marquette history from his father to brother, Jordan, an assistant coach this past season. His sister, Laura, is also a standout and has a very bright future for Explorers' track and field in the shot put and discus. Laura Hewitt placed high at every Marquette Catholic track and field meet this past season.

Jake plans to attend Missouri State University and major in business with an emphasis on sales and marketing in the fall.

