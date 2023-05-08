ALTON - Myles Paniagua has made quite a name for himself in athletics at Marquette Catholic High School. He is a tremendous two-sport athlete, spending time between baseball and soccer.

Myles Paniagua has played a vital role for the Explorers when he’s been available. Paniagua missed some time during this baseball season due to an ankle injury that caused him to miss a few weeks.

Some of his statistics jump off the page, he’s one of two Marquette baseball players to have an OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage) over 1.000, a number only the best pure

hitters obtain.

Wearing Explorer blue. Paniagua led the line for Explorer soccer in his time on the pitch at Gordon Moore Park, his more than impressive 35 goals for the Explorers led the team and then some this past boys' soccer season. Five of those 35 were game-winning goals, and he added ten assists just for fun.

“He’s just a smooth player,” said Marquette baseball head coach Tim Fahnestock. “We lost him for a bit, but he’s back. With him back, things look good for us.”

Not only does Myles Paniagua influence ballgames with his bat, but also his presence in the Explorer dugout. In high school baseball, being a leader means more than just the numbers a player can produce.

“I try to bring intensity to the team,” said Myles Paniagua following Marquette baseball’s 7-4 win over EAWR in Wood River. “I’ll pick up everybody, it’s a really big part of this game, being up for one another, and having fun out there.”

Speaking of having fun out there, as far as baseball memories go, Myles pointed to last season, where Marquette beat Father McGivney. McGivney is making waves in the local high school baseball scene this season, easily the best small school baseball team in the area, boasting a 29-1 record.

“Definitely beating Father McGivney last year,” Paniagua said. “Over the time I played here, that has to be it. It’s a pretty good win to have.”

Paniagua looks to end his time in Explorer blue on a high note as Marquette baseball rounds out their 2023 season.

