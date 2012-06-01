Looking for a fun, new day trip for you and your girlfriends - plan to shop, eat and shop some more on Thursday, June 21 from 9am to 7pm!

Macoupin Economic Development Partnership has put together a wonderful day trip experience. No tickets needed - just hop on the route at any of our host locations and let the adventure begin!

Stick to the route or explore the business districts, it's all up to you. Tea Rooms - we have them! Wineries - we have them! One-of-a-kind products found only here in Macoupin - we have them!

provided on Progressive Retailing Day.

"We (Macoupin County ) have so much to offer from high-end jewelry to architectural salvage to local fruits and wines," said MEDP Marketing Specialist Courtney Wood. "With over 100 retailers, our hosts are just a jumping off point to start your shopping escapade."

Go to www.macoupinpartners.com and click on the Progressive Retailing button found on the left side of the home page to view the day trip guide & map, business list and Progressive Gift Basket items. Visit six of the eight host locations for your chance to win items from all over the County. A detailed

map and punch card will be provided to shoppers that day.

Come spend the day in Macoupin!

