If you have clipped a coupon or added an item to your cart and it is not appearing in your saved items, please follow the steps below:

Click this link to clear your Riverbender cookies - https://www.riverbender.com/clearcookies. Click here to return to Shop Local - https://www.riverbender.com/shoplocal Find the item and clip it again. It will now appear in your saved items.

If you have any further issues, please contact support at 618-465-9850.

