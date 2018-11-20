Shop Local fix coupon and cart problems
If you have clipped a coupon or added an item to your cart and it is not appearing in your saved items, please follow the steps below:
- Click this link to clear your Riverbender cookies - https://www.riverbender.com/clearcookies.
- Click here to return to Shop Local - https://www.riverbender.com/shoplocal
- Find the item and clip it again. It will now appear in your saved items.
If you have any further issues, please contact support at 618-465-9850.
