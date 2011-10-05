Alton – On Tuesday Evening, October 4, 2011, the Alton Police Department received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a shooting in the Alton Pointe Apartment Complex.

The first officer on scene located a gunshot victim in front of 1020 Alton Pointe Circle. That victim was later identified as follows:

MARK ALLEN OSBORNE

BLACK MALE, DOB: 9/1/82

L/K/A: 1107 RILEY, ALTON, IL

Osborne was determined to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and appeared to be loosing consciousness at the scene. He was subsequently transported by ambulance to Alton Memorial Hospital. He was later airlifted to a St. Louis Area Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The Alton Police Department Investigation Bureau is currently following leads associated with this shooting. A suspect has been developed. Formal charges will be pending subsequent review by the Madison County States Attorney's Office.

