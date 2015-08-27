ALTON - Members of a team representing a new Shogun Restaurant at the old Golden Corral Restaurant in Alton delivered building permit paper work to Alton City Hall on Thursday, Alton Mayor Brant Walker said.

The reps also picked up documents to get signatures for a liquor license in the old Golden Corral building, located on Homer Adams Parkway.

Walker describes Shogun as “a destination type of restaurant.”

“The look of their buildings is also beautiful; they pay good attention to detail,” he said. “I couldn’t be more excited. The experience at Shogun will draw people from a lot further around than only Alton. Right now they are taking an empty building. It is a big pickup for Alton.”

Walker said dining at a Shogun Restaurant is highly entertaining, with chefs cooking sushi, shrimp right in front of you.”

The master chefs dazzle customers with their samurai-like swordsmanship as they skillfully slice, dice, juggle, and entertain, while preparing delicious entrees on a sizzling Teppanyaki grill.

Walker said he thinks Shogun will begin working on the old Golden Corral building in the near future and the company will have some permits that have to be filed and the liquor license will have to be obtained.

“I think they will get in there as soon as they possibly can,” he said. “I am thinking they may be open by the first of the year.”

Some points from other Shogun restaurants:

Teppanyaki

Chefs provide an entertaining and visually stunning display of culinary skill right before your eyes, as they masterfully prepare savory meals on a hot Teppanyaki grill.

Sushi Bar

Exquisite dishes crafted by highly trained sushi chefs revolve directly before you. Customers select from one of the many sushi items or request a specialty roll.

Traditional Dining

A separate dining area is available for those wishing to eat traditional Japanese food featuring delicious entrees, such as tempura, salmon teriyaki, and chicken katsu.

Throughout the St. Louis region, there are Shogun Restaurants in Fairview Heights and St. Louis.

