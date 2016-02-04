ALTON - Several community members including Alton Mayor Brant Walker welcomed Shogun Japanese Steakhouse on Thursday morning at a ribbon cutting ceremony commemorating the opening of business.

The new restaurant is located at 2723 Corner Court in Alton, in the old Golden Corral building.

Walker said it is hard to put into words what it means to have a restaurant of Shogun’s caliber in the Alton market. The Shogun’s owners invested an estimated $1.5 million to transform the old Golden Corral structure, Walker said.

“It was a tremendous pickup for the city and the region,” he said, talking to the press in attendance. “It is a beautiful facility. Overall, things speak for themselves as you come inside. I am thankful they chose Alton to have this restaurant.”

Tony Liu, one of the owners, welcomed everyone in attendance and said he was extremely excited to have the new restaurant open to the public.

“We hope to do a good business here,” he said with a smile. “We will start with 20 employees.”

