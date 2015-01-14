Prior to the 2014-2015 basketball season, it was a wait-and-see situation about Luke Shively playing for Jersey because of a back injury.

He was cleared to play in November and he has done nothing but improve and Tuesday night he swished a three-pointer to give Jersey a 49-31 lead against Triad and he put himself in the all-time record books for the Panthers. He topped a previous career successful three-point shots mark of 162 held by Steve Medford since 1997. The Panthers won the game at home against Triad 55-35. Shively contributed 17 points for Jersey.

"Luke works as hard as anybody on the team and nobody deserves this more than him," Jersey coach Stote Reeder said. Before the season started, we didn't even know if he was going to play. This just shows how tough he is to come back. I had a tear in my eye when he made the shot for the record."

Medford, now the head basketball coach at Marquette, said his three-point record couldn't have been broken by a better kid than Shively.

"I am ecstatic it was Luke that got it," he said. "I did have it for a long time. I didn't think about it until Stote (Reeder) gave me a call recently and said Luke was only six away from breaking it. I am fortunate I had the record that long, but I am happy it happened to a kid like Luke."

Jersey rebounded from a difficult overtime loss last Friday night and Reeder said he was proud how his team responded on Tuesday. "That was a hard loss to swallow, but we came back tonight," the coach added.

Zac Ridenour was a dominant force on offense again for Jersey, scoring a game-high 25 points.

