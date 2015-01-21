Kennedy and Sean Donahue recently discovered that their unborn son has a congenital heart defect called double outlet right ventricle (DORV). Cobra Kai Ink of Alton is offering shirts to order with all profits going towards the Donahue family.

To get your Baby Sean Michael shirt, please send $15 via PayPal to cobrakaialton@gmail.com and indicate your size with payment. Unfortunately, there are currently no youth sizes available and for sizes 2XL or larger, please make payment for $18.

The deadline for the first round of ordering is Saturday, January 24th at 5 pm. You can pick up the shirts at the benefit for the baby on January 31st at bowl at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton between 2 and 6 pm or add an additional $5 for shipping.