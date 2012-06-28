Jan Cloud, of Shipman, is the big Progressive Retailing Day gift basket winner. The basket contains over $100 worth of merchandise and gift certificates from retailers all over Macoupin County. Shoppers who participated in Progressive Retailing Day held on June 21 were required to visit six of the eight Progressive Host locations in order to qualify.

Gift basket items included: half a peck of peaches from Broom Orchard, $10 gift certificate to Bill's IGA, garden flag and stand from Duda Ace Hardware, party pack for 20 people from Fema's, gift basket from Firnhaber Florist, $10 gift certificate to Fritz Drug Store, Mostly Memories survivor

candle from My House to Yours, Macoupin Matters tote bag, $20 gift certificate to Main Street Florist, $15 gift certificate to Main Street Mini Mall, glass hummingbird feeder from Mayfield Brothers, Meehan's Rib Eye Seasoning from Meehan's IGA, necklace and matching earring from My Sister's

Closet, purse and coordinating wallet from Staunton Sullivan Drug, $25 gift certificate to Toni's Restaurant, 10 US minted uncirculated quarter dollars from United Community Bank of Bunker Hill.

"This is just wonderful. My friends and I had a great time shopping together that day and this is just icing on the cake," said Jan Cloud. "Can't wait for next year!"

"Thank you to all our shoppers and retailers for participating," said MEDP Marketing Specialist Courtney Wood. "This was our first year and we received great feedback from all involved."

