

Bart Baker, General Manager of Shipman Elevator Company accepts a check worth $5,000 in Build Macoupin County Energy Efficiency funds from Macoupin County Board Chairman Andy Manar. Bart Baker, General Manager of Shipman Elevator Company accepts a check worth $5,000 in Build Macoupin County Energy Efficiency funds from Macoupin County Board Chairman Andy Manar.

Bart Baker, General Manager of Shipman Elevator Company in Shipman, IL, was approved and awarded Build Macoupin County Energy Efficiency Grant funds. The grant, announced in January, is available to assist businesses and commercial building owners located in Macoupin County to make needed improvements to their structures. Macoupin Economic Development Partnership administers the grant; focusing on both reduction of energy consumption and job creation. Grantees may receive up to 100% of the remaining project costs once all qualifications and guidelines have been met and approved.

“The process was pretty seamless; neither Ameren nor MEDP’s process was cumbersome. This (BMC Grant) allowed us to upgrade our lights to more energy efficient ones,” said Baker. “What a good investment on our MEDP membership.”

Shipman Elevator Company was able to use the $5,000 they received to upgrade their existing lighting in both their current sales building and recent expansion area. Other qualifying projects include HVAC, refrigeration upgrades and replacement of building window and doors. Businesses must be located in MEDP member communities as of October 15, 2010 or unincorporated Macoupin County.

“The Build Macoupin County Grant is a great opportunity, from which businesses of unincorporated Macoupin County, like Shipman Elevator, can benefit,” said Macoupin County Board Chairman Andy Manar. “The funds assistance our County businesses and in turn we have more energy efficient, well-equipped establishments to serve our residents.”

Shipman Elevator Company (SEC) is a farmer owned cooperative based in Shipman, IL that operates grain elevators and sells farm supplies and petroleum. SEC was formed in 1919 and currently does business with farmers and businesses in Macoupin, Jersey, Greene, Calhoun, Montgomery, Madison, and Bond Counties. SEC currently has 44 regular employees and 30 seasonal employees.

Article continues after sponsor message

To find out if your project qualifies for the program, please contact MEDP. MEDP will determine if projects meet the program requirements. Application and extended guidelines can be found at www.macoupinpartners.com/html/grant_funding.html.

For more information contact:

Shari Albrecht, Executive Director

Macoupin Economic Development Partnership

18400 Shipman Rd., Carlinville, IL 62626

217-556-8696

shari@macoupinpartners.com

More like this: