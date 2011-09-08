ALTON, IL – Have you made your health care decisions for 2012? Alton Memorial Hospital and OASIS are holding a free, informative presentation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the hospital’s Cafeteria Meeting Rooms.

The hospital’s SHIP (Senior Health Insurance Program) insurance counselors, Shirley Wheatley and Mary Cory, will cover the changes in Medicare for 2012, provide a synopsis of the SHIP program and how to access their services, plus information on Medicare Part D (Prescription Drug Coverage). Information will also be provided on the Illinois Circuit Breaker. Don’t let changes catch you by surprise. Space is limited and registration is required, so call 1-800-392-0936 to register.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Memorial Hospital and OASIS sponsor the Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP) through the Illinois Department of Insurance. This free and confidential service is available to any senior or person with disabilities who has questions or problems with Medicare or health insurance. Call 800-392-0936 to schedule a one-on-one appointment or to receive a callback.

More like this: